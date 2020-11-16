SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) +11.3% PM , and its joint venture partners, the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines closed on a $1.25B construction loan for One Madison Avenue which will anchor the Midtown South office market as its premier tower.

Facility, led by Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Axos Bank, has a term of up to six years and bears interest at a floating interest rate of 3.35% over LIBOR.

It has the ability to reduce the spread to as low as 2.50% on achieving certain leasing and completion milestones.

SL Green negotiated New York City's largest office construction facility in 2020, which will advance the city's largest commercial development to commence construction since March.