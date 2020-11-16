Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.62 ; GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.70 .

Revenue of $10.64B (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $390M .

FY21 Guidance: Sales to be $42 billion to $44 billion vs. $44.09B consensus.

Net interest expense to approximate $440 million for fiscal 2021.

Total liquidity, which was approximately $3.2 billion at October 3, 2020, to remain above its minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

Adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23% in fiscal 2021.

Shares +3% PM.

