A week after the big Pfizer vaccine news, travel and leisure stocks are higher after Moderna reports a 94.5% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial without any safety concerns.
Airlines: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +5.33% premarket, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +5.96%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5.65%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +8.90%, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +8.92%, United Airline (NASDAQ:UAL) +8.97%.
Hotels: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) +4.21%, Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) +5.44%, Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) +5.20%.
Theme parks: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) +5.05%, SeaWorld International (NYSE:SEAS) +3.05%, Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +9.19%.
Cruise lines: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +6.81%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +9.67%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +6.40%.
Today's vaccine developments: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy, expects EUA submission in coming weeks and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has longer shelf life.
