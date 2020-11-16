A week after the big Pfizer vaccine news, travel and leisure stocks are higher after Moderna reports a 94.5% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial without any safety concerns.

Airlines: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +5.33% premarket, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +5.96% , Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5.65% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +8.90% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +8.92% , United Airline (NASDAQ:UAL) +8.97% .

Hotels: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) +4.21% , Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) +5.44% , Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) +5.20% .

Theme parks: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) +5.05% , SeaWorld International (NYSE:SEAS) +3.05% , Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +9.19% .

Cruise lines: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +6.81% , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +9.67% , Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +6.40% .

Today's vaccine developments: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy, expects EUA submission in coming weeks and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has longer shelf life.