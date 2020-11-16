JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) ADRs drop 3.2% pre-market despite Q3 beats on the top and bottom lines, reflecting the acceleration in Chinese consumer spending.

Net revenues were up 29% Y/Y to RMB174.2M with gross merchandise product sales of RMB58.1B (+35%) and net service revenue of RMB22.8B, up 43%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.6B vs. the RMB5.60B consensus.

Annual active customer accounts grew 32% for the 12-month period to 441.6M.

Fulfillment expenses increased 32% to RMB11.6B.

JD.com ended the quarter with RMB126.7B and FCF of RMB7.5B.

“We are pleased to set new records across many of our financial and operating metrics this quarter,” says CFO Sandy Xu. “We delivered robust topline growth across all of our product lines as well as record profitability driven by improved operating efficiency and the realization of scale benefits. With solid profitable growth as our basis, we will continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to enhance our user experience.”

