Launched in 2018, Parler was the most downloaded app on both Android and Apple devices for most of last week, according to data from Google and analytics firm App Annie.

In fact, the company's user base more than doubled to 10M in under a week, marking a staggering rate of growth, though it is far behind Twitter and Facebook in absolute numbers. Parler has about 4M active uses, compared to the 187M at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and 1.8B at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

The leaders of Parler envision the platform as a free-speech-focused alternative to the giants of Silicon Valley. The service leaves virtually all moderation decisions up to individuals, collects almost no data about its users and doesn't use content-recommendation algorithms (it shows users all the posts from everyone they follow, in reverse chronological order).

With many conservatives and Trump backers protesting the heightened scrutiny of Facebook and Twitter posts during election season, Parler is emerging as a fast-growing alternative. Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo recently announced she was quitting Twitter for Parler, as well as conservative talk show host Dan Bongino. Both of them have continued to post on Facebook and Twitter, however, raising the question of whether Parler will eventually fizzle, complement or replace larger platforms with much bigger audiences.

The latest social media battle comes amid a broader regulatory war over Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. If the law would be reformed, Facebook, Google and Twitter could adopt similar terms of service to what Parler currently is using.