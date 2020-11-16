Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown 94.5% efficacy, and the company expects to shortly submit to the FDA for emergency use authorization.
That's sent work from home players like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lower.
On the other hand, we've got AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) higher by 20%, Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) by 10%, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5%, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5%, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4.5%.
S&P 500 and DJIA futures are up more than 1%, while the Nasdaq 100 is down 0.25%. The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is higher by 2.5%.