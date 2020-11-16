Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) completes the deal to spin off its Upjohn business and combine it with Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to form Viatris (VTRS), which will start trading tomorrow under the ticker symbol VTRS.

Pfizer stockholders received ~0.124079 shares of Viatris common stock for every one share of Pfizer common stock held as of Nov. 13 and they retain the same number of Pfizer shares they held before the transaction.

As contemplated under the agreement, Pfizer stockholders own ~57% of Viatris common stock and Mylan shareholders own ~43% of Viatris common stock.

In light of the distribution of the Upjohn business and its combination with Mylan to form Viatris, the Pfizer's 2020 financial guidance provided in its Q3 earnings release overstates expected total company results.

After the transaction, historical contributions from the Upjohn business will be treated as a discontinued operation.

Pfizer intends to provide its initial 2021 financial guidance in conjunction with its Q4 2020 earnings release.

