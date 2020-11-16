Internet retail names are lower after Moderna reports a 94.5% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial without any safety concerns.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is down 2.55% premarket, Wayfair (NYSE:W) is 2.95% lower , Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is off 1.37% and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is 2.45% lower . Also swinging lower in early action are Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) -3.05% , Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) -6.15% , Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) -2.99% , Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) -1.15% and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -1.79% .

All those names also took a turn lower last week when Pfizer reported strong results for its vaccine trial, but are still showing stellar YTD gains.

