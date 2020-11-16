Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) falls 2.5% in premarket trade after commencing an underwritten public offering of 17M shares of its common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including funding growth investments and potential acquisitions.

Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are acting as lead joint book-running managers on the transaction. BofA Securities and JPMorgan are acting as additional bookrunners on the transaction. The underwriters will have the option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2.55M additional shares of common stock from Resideo.