CVS Pharmacy's, retail division of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) +3.7% PM , customers can now check out touch-free using PayPal and Venmo QR codes at 8.2K standalone retail locations; making it the first national retailer to take this step.

These codes enables customers to securely pay for their items without needing to touch a keypad or sign a receipt.

A Forrester research indicates that CVS reported a 43% increase in touch-free transactions since January; 11% of the U.S. population reporting they're using a digital payment method for the first time as a result of the pandemic.