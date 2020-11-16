Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) rises 16% in premarket, after the FDA signs-off Phase 2 part of its planned Phase 2/3 (INNOVATE) trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

The Phase 2 portion of the trial in ~400 subjects, is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of INO-4800 in a 2-dose regimen, in order to confirm the dose(s) for the subsequent efficacy evaluation planned for the Phase 3 part.

The Phase 3 part of the INNOVATE trial remains on partial clinical hold announced in September, until the company resolves the FDA's remaining questions related to the Cellectra 2000 device that will be used to deliver INO-4800 directly into the skin.

The U.S. Department of Defense has agreed to provide funding for both the portions of the INNOVATE trial, in addition to $71M of funding previously announced in June for the large-scale manufacture of Cellectra 3PSP smart device and the procurement of Cellectra 2000 devices.