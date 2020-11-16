HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) +24.2% PM , announced that The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the former's outstanding shares for $56/share through its wholly-owned subsidiary's tender offer.

Acquisition is structured as an all-cash tender offer for all outstanding issued common stock of HD Supply followed by a merger in which remaining shares of HD Supply would be converted into the same currency per share consideration as in the tender offer.

Acquisition expected to be completed in Home Depot's FQ4 ending on Jan.31, 2021.