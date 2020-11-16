Merck (NYSE:MRK) collaborates with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where the foundation will provide funds to support a Phase 3 study investigating a once-monthly oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option in women and adolescent girls at high risk for acquiring HIV-1 infection in sub-Saharan Africa.

The study, IMPOWER 22, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of islatravir -- Merck’s novel investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI) which is under evaluation for both treatment and prevention. The trial is anticipated to begin by early 2021.

Per the agreement, Merck will be the trial sponsor, responsible for supplying the medicine, gaining regulatory and customs approvals, and providing operational expertise and resources for management of the trial.

Merck also plans to conduct additional studies in HIV prevention with islatravir in once-monthly oral PrEP among other key populations including, men who have sex with men and transgender women.

In 2012, Merck licensed islatravir from the Yamasa Corporation based in Choshi, Japan.