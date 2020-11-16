Investors are showing some confidence in dine-in restaurant stocks as today's Moderna vaccine news outweighs short-term concerns over new COVID-19 restrictions.

Moderna reported a 94.5% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial without any safety concerns.

Notable gainers in the premarket session include Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +3.33% , Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +10.98% , Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) +8.33% , Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +5.25% , Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) +7.95% and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) +5.55% .

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both down about 1.2% in the early session. Pandemic favorite Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is off 0.35% and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) could see a drop when it starts trading.

