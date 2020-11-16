MRNA, INO, EPR and NCLH among premarket gainers

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) +117%.
HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) +98%.
CBAK Energy Technology (OTC:CBAT) +27%.
HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) +24% after announcing agreement to be acquired by HD.
voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) +23%.
Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) +19%.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) +19% as PNC to acquire its U.S. operations for $11.6B.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +19%.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) +17%.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +16% after announcing initiation of phase 2 segment of its phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) +16%.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +16% as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has longer shelf life.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) +15%.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +15%.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) +15%.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) +13%.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +13% as its AB-729 shows encouraging results in chronic hepatitis B.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +13%.
GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) +13%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +13%.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) +12%.
SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) +12% after co. entered into an agreement to fund the majority of completion costs associated with six wells in south Texas.
Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) +12%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +12%.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) +11%.