MRNA, INO, EPR and NCLH among premarket gainers

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) +117% .

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) +98% .

CBAK Energy Technology (OTC:CBAT) +27% .

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) +24% after announcing agreement to be acquired by HD.

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) +23% .

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) +19% .

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) +19% as PNC to acquire its U.S. operations for $11.6B.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +19% .

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) +17% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +16% after announcing initiation of phase 2 segment of its phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) +16% .

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +16% as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has longer shelf life.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) +15% .

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +15% .

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) +15% .

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) +13% .

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +13% as its AB-729 shows encouraging results in chronic hepatitis B.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +13% .

GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) +13% .

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +13% .

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) +12% .

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) +12% after co. entered into an agreement to fund the majority of completion costs associated with six wells in south Texas.

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) +12% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +12% .