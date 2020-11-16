Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Door Pharmaceuticals have signed an exclusive, two-year collaboration and option agreement focused on the development of a class of hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein modulators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Door Pharmaceuticals will build upon its previous efforts to lead and conduct new discovery research, which will be funded by Assembly Bio.

In return for an up-front payment and success-based milestones and royalties, ASMB will be granted an exclusive option to license compounds arising from the collaboration and will be responsible for the continued development and commercialization of compounds.

Financial details were not disclosed.