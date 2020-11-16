Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports volume was up 5.9% in Q3, led by a 11.8% jump in beef and 15.2% increase in pork.

Prices were down 0.6%, driven lower by a 6.4% decline in pork and 2.3% drop in chicken.

Operating income was $961M during the quarter vs. $691M consensus and $686M a year ago.

Tyson ended the quarter with liquidity of $3.2B.

Looking ahead, Tyson expects full-year revenue of $42B to $44B vs. $44.1B consensus. "We anticipate the Beef and Pork segments will remain strong, although not at fiscal 2020 levels, and we believe the Chicken and Prepared Foods segments will likely strengthen in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020," updates the company.

Shares of Tyson are up 3.85% in premarket trading to $64.75.

