Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) jumps 6% in premarket, on amendment of its existing license agreement with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) related to the development and commercialization of macimorelin.

Under the amendment, Aeterna will continue to retain all rights to macimorelin outside of the U.S. and Canada but Novo Nordisk has agreed to make an immediate upfront payment to Aeterna of €5M, which accelerates and replaces the $5M later stage regulatory approval milestone would have been paid in the event of US approval of approval of macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD).

Additionally, Aeterna has been given the full transfer of pivotal Study P02 study that is expected to commence in Q1 of 2021, and Novo Nordisk is required to reimburse to Aeterna from 70% to 100% of costs up to €9M, and any trial costs incurred over €9M will be shared equally between Novo Nordisk and Aeterna.

Sales-based royalty to Aeterna will be reduced from 15% to 8.5% for annual net sales up to $40M and returns to 15% or more for annual net sales of macimorelin over $40M.