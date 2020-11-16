The Information Technology sector (XLK, -0.2% ) is at the back of the line to start the week again, with more positive vaccine news affirming the narrative that it’s time to move money into cyclical and value stocks.

XLK was the only S&P sector to finish down last week, off 0.3%. As one of the megacap setors, with Apple and Microsoft, it’s led the sectors so far this year, though, up more than 30%.

It’s also the best test of whether money is following the rotation trade path, not just moving into beaten-down groups like Financials (XLF, +2.9% ), but also moving away from the high-flying growth issues.

Unlike the fellow megacap homes, it has few components that could really benefit more from a post-COVID environment compared with a lockdown economy.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY, +1.2% ) has Amazon, but also a host subsectors that have been slammed by lockdown, like cruise lines, department stores and casinos. Communication Services (XLC, +0.4% ), with Facebook and Alphabet, has companies like Disney, which would see theme parks and movie theaters open.

But in a note last week, UBS presented a basket of 27 stocks with the most vaccine-news upside, and only one info tech stock made the list: HP (HPQ, +2% ).

From a technical perspective, XLK has seen some wavering around its 50-day simple moving average, but looks to have survived a test of the 100-day SMA, which is upward sloping.

But AMD (AMD, -0.4% ) and Nvidia (NVDA, -0.5% ), two major components in the chip subsector, will see near-term challenges.

Taking into account premarket weakness, AMD is just 0.5% above its 50-day SMA of $85.50.

Nvidia is just 0.2% above its 50-day SMA of $528.

But if the rotation trade gathers steam, tech may just see a ceiling, rather than active downward pressure, as indicated by XLK’s premarket performance today.

In a rotation, tech will be “a source of funds,” Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo, says.

“When you have these big rotations, I think tech will be flat to possibly down,” Harvey told Bloomberg, noting that while returns in tech have been like the 90s, valuations are nowhere near the levels of 1999.

“These are not what we would call shorts, but on a relative basis we really want to move into the … high-beta COVID plays,” he added.

Sector Watch

Small-caps are the on the other side of the rotation trade, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, +2.1% ) rallies towards all-time highs.

The IWM relative strength index is approaching oversold levels again, sitting at 67.50.

It fell just short of hitting 70 for two days last week.

See more market-moving events with Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.