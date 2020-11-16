As the holiday shopping season begins, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) introduces My Chase Plan, a digital "buy now, pay later" option available on eligible Chase consumer credit cards.

The plan allows cardmembers to pay off a purchase over a period of time and pays a fixed monthly fee but no interest.

They can select a recent, eligible transaction and choose a repayment timeframe and monthly payment amount that works for them.

My Chase Plan allows eligible cardmembers to choose a payment plan for purchases of $100 or more with durations up to 18 months.

