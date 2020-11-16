Tapestry +7% after JPMorgan points to bottom-line growth
Nov. 16, 2020 8:54 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- "Put Me in Coach - I'm Ready to Play," reads the title of JPMorgan's note today on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).
- The Coach brand is seen growing to +30% sustainable EBIT margin. Analyst Matthew Boss says the pandemic accelerating the margin reset moment.
- "We see TPR's bottom-line growth accelerating with opportunity across top-line, gross margin, SG&A, and capital allocation driving a return to double digit compounding TSR by our model. Specifically, we note the combination of (i) early-inning AUR expansion operating in a mid-to-high single digit global growth category, (ii) increased digital penetration (25% today vs. ~8% a year ago) that is customer & bottomline accretive, and (iii) $300M 'Program Accelerate' expense efficiencies driving accelerated bottom-line growth."
- The firm lifts its December 2021 price target to $35 from $25, which works out to 6.5X the EBITDA estimate. The average Wall Street PT is $28.28.
- Shares of Tapestry are up 6.75% premarket to $28.11.