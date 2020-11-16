Tapestry +7% after JPMorgan points to bottom-line growth

Nov. 16, 2020 8:54 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • "Put Me in Coach - I'm Ready to Play," reads the title of JPMorgan's note today on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).
  • The Coach brand is seen growing to +30% sustainable EBIT margin. Analyst Matthew Boss says the pandemic accelerating the margin reset moment.
  • "We see TPR's bottom-line growth accelerating with opportunity across top-line, gross margin, SG&A, and capital allocation driving a return to double digit compounding TSR by our model. Specifically, we note the combination of (i) early-inning AUR expansion operating in a mid-to-high single digit global growth category, (ii) increased digital penetration (25% today vs. ~8% a year ago) that is customer & bottomline accretive, and (iii) $300M 'Program Accelerate' expense efficiencies driving accelerated bottom-line growth."
  • The firm lifts its December 2021 price target to $35 from $25, which works out to 6.5X the EBITDA estimate. The average Wall Street PT is $28.28.
  • Shares of Tapestry are up 6.75% premarket to $28.11.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.