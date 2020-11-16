Citibank's Tom Fitzpatrick is a big fan of big price targets, earlier this summer suggesting gold could hit $8K in the next two-three years.
Turning his technical talents to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Fitzpatrick says the crypto's "exponential move" followed by a massive correction reminds him of the 1970 gold market, when that metal finally broke free from 50 years of being pegged in the $20-$35 per ounce range.
Extrapolating that analysis out, he sees Bitcoin going to as high as $318K by the end of next year.
After stumbling back below $16K this weekend, Bitcoin this morning has returned to close to its multi-year high hit last week, now selling for $16,315. GBTC +0.85% premarket.
