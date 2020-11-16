Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) says it has changed its global corporate name to Travere Therapeutics, and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol TVTX at market open on Nov. 19.

Retrophin had stood for "Re(place) (dys)trophin," according to disgraced founder Martin Shkreli, but CEO Eric Dube says the name has become outdated, since the company is no longer working on a treatment for DMD.

The company is now working to bring to market in 2022 sparsentan, which is under review to treat rare kidney diseases that disproportionately affect black, Latino and Asian patients.

Earlier this month, Travere bought Orphan Technologies and its OT-58 development program for the treatment of classic homocystinuria, a rare genetic metabolic disorder.

Q3 losses totaled more than $460M on net sales of $147M, as the company invests in research and development.