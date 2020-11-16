RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) slumps 25% premarket despite positive initial data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for FLX475 in multiple cancer indications.

Initial observations as of November 10, include preliminary:

Evidence of monotherapy activity,

Encouraging efficacy in combination with pembrolizumab (marketed as Keytruda) and,

Biomarker data supporting FLX475’s mechanism of action.

In addition, FLX475 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab.

“Based on these encouraging data, we have determined that three cancer indications, EBV+ lymphoma, nasopharyngeal cancer and head and neck cancer, have generated sufficient early evidence of efficacy to advance into expanded Phase 2 evaluation," aid Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT.

EBV+ lymphoma monotherapy (N=2): Objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) of 50%.

Nasopharyngeal (CPI-naïve) crossover (N=5): ORR of 60% and DCR of 100%.

Head and Neck (CPI-naïve) crossover (N=6): ORR and DCR of 33% and 66%, respectively.

Head and Neck (CPI-naïve) combination (N=10): ORR of 10% and DCR of 60%.

The company plans to continue enrollment and generate data in this multi-indication trial and looks forward to providing updates next year.