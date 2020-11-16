Citing the two consecutive quarters of revenue and ARR growth, Truist upgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from Hold to Buy with a $95 price target.

Analyst Terry Tillman says the risk/reward balance has become more appealing and advises investors to buy ahead of the "very robust holiday season for e-commerce."

Tillman expects to see improvements in enterprise business growth, partner monetization, and BIGC's international expansion efforts.

BigCommerce shares are up 1.6% pre-market to $67.88.

Last week, BIGC gained a bear at Citi on valuation and competition concerns.