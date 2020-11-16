Mastercard (NYSE:MA) adds Account-to-Account ("A2A") payments functionality to its Track Business Payment Service, allowing clients to exchange data "with greater efficiency and facilitating payments across multiple payment rails," including Real Time Payments and Automated Clearing House in the U.S.

The A2A payments functionality in Track Business Payment Service is now available in the U.S. and will be expanded to all regions by the end of 2021. Cross-border payments are also in the plan for next year.

The Track Business Payment Service supports rich data exchanges and the ability to automate payments without the need to share sensitive bank account information.

Mastercard says using the service reduces the risk of bank account data being compromised because suppliers no longer need to share their confidential bank account details with buyers, nor do buyers need to store those details.