Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) has dosed the first patients with PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells in the intraperitoneal arm of the ongoing Phase 1 study for advanced ovarian cancer patients, and with PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T cells in the ongoing Phase 1/1b study for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous CAR-T cell treatment targeting the unshed portion of MUC16, which is highly expressed on ovarian tumors with limited normal tissue expression. Dose escalation Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety and maximal tolerated dose of PRGN-3005 delivered by intraperitoneal infusion or intravenous infusion.

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous CAR-T cell treatment specifically targeting CD33, which is over expressed on acute myeloid leukemia blasts with lesser expression on normal hematopoietic stem cell populations and minimal non-hematopoietic expression. Phase 1/1b dose escalation study is evaluating the safety and maximal tolerated dose of PRGN–3006 UltraCAR-T.