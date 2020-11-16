Piper Sandler hiked its price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $1,745 from $1,514 as it keeps a high level of conviction on the restaurant stock.

"We believe the company’s infrastructure is well-positioned to scale in 2020 and beyond while also positioning the company to effectively utilize the increasing amount of transaction data it is collecting. While any one of these initiatives (in isolation) may not move the needle, we are certain that in combination they very much reinforce Chipotle’s brand equity and long-term potential."

Piper's note arrived in this morning before Moderna's vaccine announcement, which has sent some pandemic favorites into retreat.

The new price target from Piper on Chipotle is a Street high. Here is how the average PT on Chipotle has progressed over time.