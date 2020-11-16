Jefferies cools on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) with a downgrade to an Underperform rating after having the cannabis stock set at Hold. The firm has concerns over valuation after the recent share price runup.

"At the same time, not reflecting fundamentals, the share price has run up on retail US market FOMO around the US election. With question marks on international, the valuation unfairly inflated, and CEO share sales of $20mn on election run up, we d/g to underperform... We've always argued the Tilray thesis is largely tied to the international outlook where Tilray is seemingly set up to do very well when international markets accelerate."

Shares of Tilray are down 1.44% in premarket action.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was also cut at Jefferies, which noted the recent re-rating in the stock price was "unjustified." Shares have more than doubled from their levels in early November.

