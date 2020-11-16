REITs that suffered the most from the pandemic are getting another boost with the news that another COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be submitted for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

On a broad scale, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) gains 1.9% in premarket trading.

Shopping center and mall names move up: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which also came to an agreement with Taubman Centers to amend their merger, +6.2%; Kimco (NYSE:KIM), +4.8%, Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), +2.3%%; EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), landlord to many movie theaters, +5.4%; Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), +4.8%.

Senior housing REITs: Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) +4.2%; New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) +5.1%.

Office REITs: SL Green (NYSE:SLG), which also closed on a $1.25B construction loan, +6.5%; Vornado (NYSE:VNO), +6.5%, Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), +3.7%.

Lodging REITs: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), +2.7%, Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), +3.6%, Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), 27%, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), +6.4%.

Apartment REITs: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS), +3.3%, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), +4.7%, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), +3.1%.

ETFs: VNQ, RQI, IYR, RNP, RFI