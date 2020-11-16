Credit Suisse says the PRS narrative on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is shifting to growth.

The PSR growth potential is enough for Credit Suisse to keep an Outperform rating in place and call the stock its top rails pick.

"We can see a scenario whereby investors start to re-consider the growth narrative – setting the stock up for continued relative outperformance as we head into 2021."

"Our view is supported not only by the fact that 4QTD vols are tracking nearly 1% ahead of our initial estimate (the largest positive spread of the group), but also that CSX continues to chip away at merch share gains from truck (which should become increasingly visible as the rail volume env’t recovers). We also note that its recent interest in acquiring the Pan AM suggests that it is looking to extend its reach."

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $102 to CSX, which is well above the average Wall Street price target of $88.11.