IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces reaching a definitive agreement to acquire TruQua Enterprises, an IT services and consulting SAP development partner, for undisclosed terms.

The acquisition enhances IBM's ability to migrate financial platforms to SAP to help enterprises monetize their financial processes.

"Our clients are reimagining their core finance processes with cloud, AI and other exponential technologies to drive increased value for their organizations. Our acquisition of TruQua further strengthens IBM's deep global expertise in finance and demonstrates our continued commitment towards supporting Chief Financial Officers' strategic initiatives," says Rahul Kalia, Global Managing Partner, Enterprise Cloud Applications, IBM Services. "IBM will leverage TruQua's extensive experience in SAP S/4HANA Finance & Group Reporting solutions to deliver better business outcomes, enabled by intelligent workflows and hybrid cloud."

Press release.