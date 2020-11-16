Recovery trade continues; Russell hits intraday record high

The split in the market continues following Moderna's encouraging vaccine data, with investors favoring the post-pandemic stocks.

The stay-at-home darlings are selling off as the beaten-down consumer plays keep the momentum going.

The S&P (SP500) +0.6% continues to move into record territory after Friday's gain.

The Dow (DJI) +1.2% , which is benefiting even more from hopes of opened-up economy, is the best performer of the major averages. It's about 520 points away from 30K.

The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is well off the pace, with investors looking to put money to work away from the tech winners of the summer.

The Russell 2000 (RTY) +2.1% is hitting an intraday all-time high.

Despite the split between growth and value, all the 11 S&P sectors are still higher.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +4.5% , which jumped nearly 20% last week, is making up even more ground. Crude futures +4% are climbing up to $41.75/barrel.

Banks (NYSEARCA:KBE) +4% are also sharply higher, despite a rather muted reaction in interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is up just a basis point at 0.9%.