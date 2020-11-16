Industrial and base metals miners are on the rise after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis, with a boost from better than expected Chinese industrial data.
December copper (HG1:COM) +2.1% to $3.244/lb., while gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) trade roughly flat at ~$1,886/oz. and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -0.5% to $24.64/oz.
Copper producers including Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.1%), Teck Resources (TECK +3.2%) and Hudbay Mining (HBM +4.6%) are climbing in early trade.
BMO analysts say copper prices are rising on a combination of strong demand indicators, particularly from China, supply constraints and lean exchange inventories.
Within other industrial metals groups, steel and iron ore producers such as U.S. Steel (X +2.8%), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +3.4%), Steel Dynamics (STLD +4.4%), Nucor (NUE +4.3%), BHP (BHP +1.5%), Rio Tinto (RIO +1.2%) and Vale (VALE +0.9%) all open higher.
But gold miners such as Newmont (NEM -0.4%), Barrick (GOLD -0.4%), Kinross Gold (KGC -0.8%), AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.4%) and Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM -0.7%) all open lower.
ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, SIL, DUST, PHYS, JJCTF, CPER, JJC, COPX
