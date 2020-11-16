Industrial and base metals miners are on the rise after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis, with a boost from better than expected Chinese industrial data.

December copper (HG1:COM) +2.1% to $3.244/lb., while gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) trade roughly flat at ~$1,886/oz. and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -0.5% to $24.64/oz.

Copper producers including Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.1% ), Teck Resources (TECK +3.2% ) and Hudbay Mining (HBM +4.6% ) are climbing in early trade.

BMO analysts say copper prices are rising on a combination of strong demand indicators, particularly from China, supply constraints and lean exchange inventories.

Within other industrial metals groups, steel and iron ore producers such as U.S. Steel (X +2.8% ), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +3.4% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD +4.4% ), Nucor (NUE +4.3% ), BHP (BHP +1.5% ), Rio Tinto (RIO +1.2% ) and Vale (VALE +0.9% ) all open higher.

But gold miners such as Newmont (NEM -0.4% ), Barrick (GOLD -0.4% ), Kinross Gold (KGC -0.8% ), AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.4% ) and Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM -0.7% ) all open lower.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, SIL, DUST, PHYS, JJCTF, CPER, JJC, COPX