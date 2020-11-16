Capital One Financial's (COF +3.5% ) credit card delinquency rate of 2.19% in October ticks down from 2.21% in September and 2.23% in August.

Net charge-off rate of 3.11% improves from 3.35% in September and 3.74% in August.

Note that for domestic card customers enrolled in short-term payment deferrals under COVID-19 customer assistance programs, delinquency status is generally frozen at the time of enrollment and upon exiting the program, resumes to the status at the time of enrollment.

