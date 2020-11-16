Beyond Meat (BYND -1.0% ) unveils two new versions of the Beyond Burger, with both expected to launch nationwide in early 2021.

The company is moving toward offering a lineup with more choices. One of the new burger patty products is called the juiciest yet made from a blend of beef that is 80% lean meat and 20% fat. The other burger is healthier, with 55% less saturated fat than a typical beef burger.

"A trifecta of taste, health and sustainability, the new iterations are designed to meet consumers' growing demand for plant-based proteins that deliver on both taste and nutrition, while featuring an enhanced meaty flavor and the craveable taste consumers love, with an even better nutritional profile."

Source: Press Release