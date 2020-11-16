New Jersey to set new Covid-19 restrictions

Limits on indoor gatherings will be lowered to 10 people from 25 previously; limits outdoors will be trimmed to 100 from 500.

Cases have been on a sharp rise in New Jersey, setting daily records on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

New Jersey's Governor Phil met with a group of fellow mid-Atlantic/northeast governors this weekend. He's set to make the official announcement at noon ET.

