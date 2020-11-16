Dish Network (DISH +2.3% ) has signed a multi-year anchor tenant tower agreement with Crown Castle International (CCI -0.8% ), a key move in Dish's work to build out its 5G wireless network and Dish's first infrastructure partnership.

Crown Castle will lease Dish space on up to 20,000 towers in the deal, and Dish will get certain fiber transport services along with the option to use Crown Castle for pre-construction.

Along with its recent vendor announcements on the wireless side, the path toward a 5G rollout is taking shape for Dish Network.

"The announcement of Crown Castle as our first tower partner marks an important milestone for DISH as we set our sights on building a first of its kind 5G network in the U.S.," says Dish's Dave Mayo.