Synchrony Financial (SYF +2.7% ) reports October delinquency rate of 2.8% ticks up from 2.7% in September and 2.6% in August.

Still, it's down from 4.5% in October 2019.

Adjusted net charge-off rate for October falls to 3.3% from 4.1% in September and 4.3% in August; down from 5.1% in October 2019.

Note that accounts receiving forbearance relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic may not advance to the next delinquency cycle, including eventually to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the forbearance relief not been granted.

