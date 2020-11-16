Calling the company "mispriced and misunderstood," Citi starts MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) at Buy and a $10 price target.

Analyst Daniel Grosslight: "Over the course of 40 years, MPLN has built the most robust set of payer focused cost-containment solutions serving the out-of-network (OON) market, in our view. We expect MPLN will be able to leverage its deep payer relationships and vast data trove to pivot into larger and more lucrative markets, while maintaining margins and FCF generation well ahead of its peers."

Grosslight calls MPLN a "fundamentally sound" company with a "compelling" valuation. Shares are feeling pressure from negative headlines and technical trading factors, but the analyst thinks the market is overpricing the risks.

A recent Muddy Waters short support suggested MPLN was about to lose its largest customer, UnitedHealthcare. Citi's "extensive due diligence" showed that the majority of the UNH business is safe and was recently expanded.

The alleged UNH competitor, Naviguard, won't have a material impact on the company due to MPLN's broader set of solutions, says Grosslight.

MultiPlan shares are up 13.6% to $7.60.

