Investors are playing the long game on apparel retail stocks after Moderna reported a 94.5% efficacy rate with its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial.
Gainers include Nordstrom (JWN +3.4%), Dillard's (DDS +4.9%), Kohl's (KSS +2.6%), Macy's (M +0.9%), Designer Brands (DBI +3.8%), Express (EXPR +6.5%), G-III Apparel (GIII +4.3%), Chico's FAS (CHS +4.0%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +0.5%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +0.8%), Gap (GPS +1.3%) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +0.2%).
Analysts have been slightly lowering Q4 sales estimates on many of the above names due to the expectation that COVID-19 restrictions could cut even deeper into brick-and-mortar holiday shopping to divert more sales to Amazon, Target and Walmart.