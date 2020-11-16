Investors are playing the long game on apparel retail stocks after Moderna reported a 94.5% efficacy rate with its COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase 3 trial.

Gainers include Nordstrom (JWN +3.4% ), Dillard's (DDS +4.9% ), Kohl's (KSS +2.6% ), Macy's (M +0.9% ), Designer Brands (DBI +3.8% ), Express (EXPR +6.5% ), G-III Apparel (GIII +4.3% ), Chico's FAS (CHS +4.0% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +0.5% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +0.8% ), Gap (GPS +1.3% ) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +0.2% ).

Analysts have been slightly lowering Q4 sales estimates on many of the above names due to the expectation that COVID-19 restrictions could cut even deeper into brick-and-mortar holiday shopping to divert more sales to Amazon, Target and Walmart.