Petrobras (PBR +4% ) says it has put up for sale a 50% stake in its legacy deepwater Marlim oil cluster in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The giant Marlim cluster has four fields - Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste and Marlim Sul - producing 217K bbl/day of oil, or nearly 10% of the company's total output, but the cluster's production has been declining over the past decade after once producing more than 500K bbl/day.

The sale, in its initial stage, is part of Petrobras' plan to sell non-core assets to cut debt and focus investments in the world's biggest deepwater discoveries in the pre-salt area.

Earlier this month, Petrobras began the binding phase of the sale of four fields in shallow waters off the coast of Brazil's Ceara state.