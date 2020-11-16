Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) announces that its Black Friday sales will kick off on Friday, November 20 and gores through November 27.

The company will also be dropping daily deals during the period.

Amazon has already released the sale prices for its own devices, which include $69.99 for the newest Echo ($30 off) and $169.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, an $80 discount.

Check out the full list of Amazon device discounts here.

Amazon recently guided Q4 revenue of $112-121B with CEO Jeff Bezos saying "more customers than ever" were shopping early ahead of this "unprecedented holiday season."