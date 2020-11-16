UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Ford (F +2.9% ), while raising the price target to $9.00 from $6.70.

On the negative side: "We think Ford is a laggard to GM and other global OEMs in electrification (excluding LCV), which will likely require higher investments (GM has $20bn committed for EVs vs. $11.5bn at Ford), weighing on FCF in the coming years. Further, increasing competition in the full-size pick-up segment incl. Tesla's Cybertruck and launches from EV start-ups could put margins of Ford's #1 cash cow under pressure. An 'all-in' EV strategy is a prerequisite to avoid a further de-rating of shares, we believe."

On the positive side: "There is a self-help story: Ford's new management team can drive earnings by reducing structural cost in NA and restructuring the international businesses from the current loss situation. There could be upside to our 2021/22 estimates if execution surprises positively (cost cutting, lower warranty cost). However, the >10% NA margin target is likely too ambitious for next year (UBSe 6.6%) and would require a tight market and a perfect F-150, Bronco and Mustang Mach-E ramp."

All told, UBS prefers Buy-rated General Motors (NYSE:GM) over Ford.

GM vs Ford over the last 52 weeks.