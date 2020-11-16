The U.S. Department of Justice clears the planned acquisition of Finicity by Mastercard (MA -0.4% ) to proceed after its review of the proposed transaction.

Mastercard announced the agreement to buy Finicity, which provides real-time access to financial data and insights, for $825M in June.

"The acquisition of Finicity accelerates our open banking strategy and strengthens our ability to offer consumers and businesses more choice in how they pay and how they simplify their lives and maximize their financial relationships," Mastercard said.

Early this month, the DOJ sued Visa to block its acquisition of Plaid, saying that the deal would quash a nascent threat to Visa's online debit business.