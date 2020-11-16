Navios Maritime Partners (NMM +7.2% ) submitted a acquisition proposal to the Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI +8.3% ) board for its outstanding common units not already owned by Navios Partners.

Navios Partners is proposing to issue in a merger transaction 0.37 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers; exchange ratio represents a value of $2.48/common unit of Navios Containers and a premium of 15%.

Exchange ratio represents a premium of 121.7% based on the 60-day volume weighted average price of Navios Containers.