CureVac (CVAC +8.2% ) shoots higher on news the European Commission will authorize a deal to secure up to 405M doses of the company's potential COVID-19 vaccine.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen also says she hopes to finalize a deal soon with Moderna (MRNA +6.2% ) for its coronavirus vaccine.

CureVac's CVnCoV is stable for at least three months at +41 degrees Fahrenheit - standard refrigerator temperature - and is stable for up to 24 hours at room temp in a ready-to-use setting.

CVnCoV, an mRNA vaccine, is being tested in a Phase 1 study in 284 healthy adult volunteers and in a Phase 2 trial in 691 healthy adults, but a large-scale pivotal trial has not begun.