Alterity Therapeutics soars (ATHE +135.7% ) after it has collared US patent for its next generation compounds that are designed to assist in treating Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s as well as other neurodegenerative conditions.

The patent covers more than 150 novel pharmaceutical compositions that redistribute the labile iron which is associated with these diseases; it was filed in March, and underwent prioritized examination by the USPTO.

Offers Alterity 20 years of exclusivity for its technology and supports the company’s portfolio including lead compound ATH434, which is undergoing evaluation as a therapeutic for Parkinsonian disorder multiple system atrophy (MSA), a neurodegenerative disorder with similar motor symptoms to Parkinson’s disease, resulting in loss of ability to coordinate voluntary movements.

The company has begun enrolling MSA patients for a BioMUSE trial, and information from this study will be used to plan the phase 2 trial which is scheduled for mid-2021.