Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announces the DGX Station A100 80GB GPU, which powers the HGX AI supercomputing platform.

The new A100 doubles the A100 40GB GPU's high-bandwidth memory and delivers over 2TB/second of memory bandwidth.

“Achieving state-of-the-art results in HPC and AI research requires building the biggest models, but these demand more memory capacity and bandwidth than ever before,” says Bryan Catanzaro, VP of applied deep learning research at NVIDIA. “The A100 80GB GPU provides double the memory of its predecessor, which was introduced just six months ago, and breaks the 2TB per second barrier, enabling researchers to tackle the world’s most important scientific and big data challenges.”

The new GPU is now available in the NVIDIA DGX A100 and NVIDIA DGX Station A100 systems, which were also announced today and are expected to ship this quarter.

Partner providers for the systems include Dell, Lenovo, and HPE.

Nvidia also announces the Mellanox® 400G InfiniBand, a fully in-network acceleration platform for exascale AI computing.

NVDA shares are up 2.5% to $545.08, recovering from the early morning losses for WFH-related stocks.

