Under Armour (UAA, UA) is solidly higher after Gordon Haskett raises the possibility of an activist investor stirring the pot.

Analyst Don Bilson notes that there are limits to what an activist could do at Under Armour due to the multiple classes of stock and founder Kevin Plank's huge stake, but notes that doesn't mean it is off-limits for some pressure on the board.

UAA +4.37% . UA +4.05% .

Under Armour ranks in the top half of apparel stocks with a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 3.23.